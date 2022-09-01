Government and Politics

September 1, 2022

Ranking Member Burr Statement on Dramatic Drop in American Students Test Scores

Today, Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, released the following statement on the announcement that American students’ test scores have plummeted over the last two years:

“Lockdowns and fear caused the biggest ever drop on the Nation’s Report Card for 9-year-old reading and math achievement. Not only did Democrats’ and teachers unions’ policies that kept schools closed stunt student achievement, their policies barring children from their classrooms and from in-person instruction actually sent student achievement into a massive tailspin. American 9-year-olds showed the largest drop in reading in over two decades and math scores dropped for the first time since the 1970s. The results were even worse for academically vulnerable children, widening the gap between the academic haves and have nots.

“Blame for this academic disaster rests squarely on the shoulders of Democrat politicians who put the arrogance of teacher union bosses ahead of the needs of the nation’s most important asset and future – our children. Parents are right to be angry about these results and should demand change, choice, and freedom to control their child’s education.”