Reevestock Music Festival 2023

July 18, 2023

Reevestock Music Festival, slated for August 4-August 5, 2023, cements its reputation as the late-summer event music-lovers won’t want to miss. This family-friendly, grassroots festival is a weekend celebration of music in both Downtown Elkin and Elkin’s Hidden Amphitheater. It’s not only a signature annual event for Elkin, but a much-anticipated gathering for guests from all over the Carolinas and beyond.

Schedule:



Friday August 4, 2023



5:30 pm The Downtown Get-Down Block Party with Boston band, Cold Chocolate



7:00 pm Doors open for The Reeves Theater kick-off show with Nashville pairing, Brooks Forsyth & Cristina Vane. Show starts at 8pm.



10:00 pm The Late Night Hoot at the Angry Troll taproom with Will Easter and the Nomads! (free show)

Food and drinks for the Downtown Get-Down Block Party are provided by the Reeves Theater. In the mood for BBQ? The Crazy Pig has also just opened across the street from the theater.

Saturday August 5, 2023

1:00 – Falllift

2:00 – Palmyra

3:00 – Tray Wellington

4:15 – Dirty Grass Players

5:30 – Bella White

7:00 – Time Sawyer

8:30 – Darrell Scott & His Electrifying Trio

Date: Friday August 4, 2023 - Saturday August 5, 2023

