Reminder: Congressman Budd Is An Election Denier

October 16, 2022

As the January 6th hearings conclude today, highlighting the grave danger former President Trump and his allies like Congressman Budd put our democracy in, here are the facts about how Congressman Budd has embraced The Big Lie — then and now.

The News & Observer reported how “Budd voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election in Congress, hours after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.”

Congressman Budd even downplayed the insurrection on January 6th, where a violent mob beat police officers with the American flag, saying “it was just patriots standing up.”

Congressman Budd fundraised with a former Trump advisor who conspired to overturn the election, and said they were “thrilled” about it.

Even now, Congressman Budd has declined to say whether he would accept the results of the election to the New York Times, Washington Post and News & Observer. When asked again, he refused to give a yes-or-no answer and said, “why wouldn’t I?” while also baselessly claiming “this is a false narrative from the left.”

Last month, Congressman Budd voted against important legislation “with intent to stop another attempt to overturn a presidential election.”