January 4, 2023

CHARLOTTE (January 4, 2022) – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) issued the following statement on the tenure of Johnson C. Smith University’s 14th President, Clarence Armbrister, who announced he will retire in June:

“I’ve been proud to work with President Armbrister to grow Charlotte’s own HBCU, Johnson C. Smith University,” said Adams, founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus. “For five years, President Armbrister has been a transformative leader, not only for JCSU but for the West End and the entire Charlotte Community. Under Clay’s leadership, JCSU has modernized its campus, overcome a pandemic, and led a historic fundraising drive to raise $80 million to support the university’s academic and career-ready programs.

“Last year, I said President Armbrister is one of the true heroes behind America's progress during the pandemic, and he has continued to earn that compliment with his leadership in our community. I am proud to call him a friend, and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

About President Armbrister

Clarence D. "Clay" Armbrister is the 14th President of Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a Historically Black University (HBCU) in the heart of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Armbrister's career began as a lawyer in the Public Finance Department of Saul, Ewing Remick & Saul. He later served as the City of Philadelphia's Public Treasurer before becoming the Managing Director of Philadelphia School District, the 4th largest school district in the country at the time.

He moved to Charlotte from Philadelphia, where he was president of Girard College, an independent college preparatory school for academically capable students from economically disadvantaged families.

In 2022, he was Rep. Adams’ State of the Union guest.

Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. represents North Carolina's 12th Congressional District (Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Cabarrus County). Adams first took office in 2014 after a special election. Now in her fifth full term, she is the longest-serving Democrat in North Carolina’s Congressional delegation.

Adams’ legislative accomplishments include the FUTURE Act, which was signed into law in 2019, and the LIFELINE Act, which was adopted as Treasury Department policy in 2022. In 2015, Rep. Adams founded the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, which she co-chairs. In 2019, Rep. Adams and Rep. Lauren Underwood co-founded the Black Maternal Health Caucus, which they co-chair.

Adams is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University (Bachelor’s, Master’s), the largest HBCU by enrollment in the United States, and of The Ohio State University (Doctorate).