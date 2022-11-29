Government and Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released the following statement on the passing of her colleague, Rep. Donald McEachin (VA-04):

“Congressman Donald McEachin was a fighter for the people of Virginia, and he wasn’t afraid to share stories of his personal fight with cancer so he could inspire others to get screened and see their doctor. As a fellow member of the Congressional Black Caucus, I was proud to work with Don on issues ranging from Black Maternal Health and HBCUs to the preservation of African American Burial Grounds.

“Don was an extraordinary statesman, and always kind. My prayers are with Don’s wife Colette, their children, their family and friends, and all of Congressman McEachin’s staff who supported him in service of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.”