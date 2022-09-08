Government and Politics

September 8, 2022

CHARLOTTE – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released the following statement on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” said Congresswoman Adams. “While no statement could do her seven decade reign justice, I remain thankful for her opposition to the apartheid regime in South Africa, her commitment to democracy and the international community, and her work to maintain the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom during her time as Sovereign. Under Elizabeth II, the Commonwealth of Nations became an organization that opposes all forms of discrimination in a departure from Great Britain’s colonial past. Like many Americans, including myself, she drew comfort and strength from her faith in God.

“A strong belief in the power of democratic government and international collaboration to create progress and prosperity is one of the Queen’s most important legacies. For her, the fight to preserve freedom and democracy was personal, and born out of the fight against fascism and Nazism. The Queen survived the Blitz and was the first female member of the Royal Family to join the British armed forces on active duty. When she became the first British monarch to address a joint meeting of the United States Congress in 1991, the Queen said, ‘Our societies rest on mutual agreement, on contract and on consensus. A significant part of your social contract is written down in your Constitution. Ours rests on custom and will. The spirit behind both, however, is precisely the same. It is the spirit of democracy. These ideals are clear enough, but they must never be taken for granted. They have to be protected and nurtured through every change and fluctuation.’

“I will honor the Queen’s memory by never taking our democracy for granted, and by continuing to protect and nourish it. My prayers are with the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Nations, and everyone mourning the Queen across the world. God bless the King.”