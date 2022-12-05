Government and Politics

December 5, 2022

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply immediately; applications close on Friday, December 16, 2022.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 5, 2022) – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) is excited to announce one internship opportunity in her Washington, D.C. office as well as one internship opportunity in her Charlotte, N.C. office for the Spring 2023 semester. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply immediately; applications close on Friday, December 16, 2022. This internship includes a monthly stipend for eligible candidates.

"As a forty-year educator and a public servant for over three decades, I am committed to empowering current students and recent graduates to give them the real-world experience they need to succeed," said Rep. Adams. "Our office is excited to give the next generation of leaders the opportunity to serve their community and their country as interns in the United States Congress."

Spring Media Interns for Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. (NC-12)

Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D.'s Charlotte Office and Washington, D.C. Office are seeking motivated, creative, and energetic media interns for the upcoming Spring 2023 semester. Qualified candidates will have strong written and social media skills, graphic design, and video editing experience. Exceptional judgement, discernment, and discretion is required.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Compiling press clips

Drafting social media campaigns

Assisting with editing videos

Assisting the Communications Director with drafting press releases and other written materials

Research and compiling reports on press and social media, and

Administrative work as needed, including answering phones

Staffing the Member of Congress at public events

This internship is based in either the Charlotte, N.C. office or the Washington, DC office and is open to college students and recent graduates. Hours are flexible to accommodate students' course schedules, but generally run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. when Congress is in session and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. when not in session. If eligible, this internship includes a monthly stipend.

To apply, please send a cover letter, resume and writing sample to sam.spencer@mail.house.gov

with the subject line "Spring Media Internship Application – Charlotte Office" OR "Spring Media Internship Application – Washington, D.C. Office" no later than close of business on Friday, December 16, 2022. Applicants should be able to successfully complete a timed writing test during the application process. The office is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, national origin, disability, military status, age, marital status, or parental status.