Government and Politics

November 9, 2022

CHARLOTTE (November 8, 2022) – Following the preliminary results of the 2022 general election and her own reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released the following statement:

“Congratulations to all of last night’s winners, and thank you to every candidate and every voter across the country for participating in our democracy. While I am not happy about the results in every race, I accept the results of the election, and encourage my fellow Americans to do the same - though some results may take longer than others. A cornerstone of American democracy is supporting our entire country whether or not our partisan side was victorious in the election; as President Lincoln once said, ‘We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.’

“I am proud of what we have accomplished under two years of President Biden‘s leadership, and I am excited to work for the residents of the 12th Congressional District for the rest of the 117th Congress, and after the new Congress is sworn in in January. Going forward, we will likely have to work together as a divided government. As the most senior of the seven Democratic members of North Carolina’s delegation in the 118th Congress, I will continue to work with both sides of the aisle on our district’s priorities.

“The Charlotte region’s greatest challenges - including housing, hunger, healthcare, higher education and the economy - are not partisan issues. There is much that we can and must accomplish together. I encourage everyone to take the passionate intensity they have felt today and over the past few weeks, and re-commit it in the pursuit of justice for all Americans. The work is not over, and I will continue to give my all for every resident of the 12th Congressional District in Congress.”

Background

The current Congress will return to the Capitol next week to finish the work of the 117th Congress. Rep. Adams will represent the 12th Congressional District under its current boundaries, including Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville, Mint Hill, and parts of Pineville and Matthews. For the remainder of the 117th Congress, Rep. Adams continues to serve as vice chair of the House Agriculture Committee; chair of the Workforce Protections Subcommittee of the House Education & Labor Committee; and as a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

The 118th Congress will be sworn in on January 3, 2023. At that time, Rep. Adams will begin representing communities in Cabarrus County, and will continue to represent the majority of the people she currently represents in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. She will be the most senior of North Carolina’s seven congressional Democrats. New committee and leadership assignments in the 118th Congress will be announced in the coming months.