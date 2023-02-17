Government and Politics

February 17, 2023

WASHINGTON - Today, Congressman Dan Bishop (NC-08) joined Congressman David Rouzer and other bipartisan members of the North Carolina delegation in introducing the Lumbee Fairness Act. This bill will provide long-overdue federal recognition and protections to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

“Though Congress first recognized the Lumbee Tribe in 1956, they were deemed ineligible to receive the rights and benefits provided to federally recognized tribes,” said Rep. Bishop. "It’s far past time to remedy this injustice and secure full federal recognition for the Lumbee - and the Lumbee Fairness Act will do just that. The Lumbee are some of the most patriotic, hardworking people out there, and have had a continuous and positive presence in North Carolina for three centuries. I’m proud to be a co-sponsor of this legislation and will continue to fight for the Lumbee Tribe to get the federal recognition they deserve."

Members of the Lumbee Tribe primarily live in Robeson, Hoke, Cumberland, and Scotland counties, and the tribe has roughly 55,000 enrolled members. The Lumbee were recognized by the state of North Carolina in 1885. Congress passed the Lumbee Act in 1956, which recognized the tribe as Native Americans but denied them the benefits of other federally recognized tribes. The Lumbee have been fighting for decades for full federal recognition and to right this historical wrong. Congressman Bishop has previously represented the Lumbee Tribe in Congress and has continually championed federal recognition of the Tribe.