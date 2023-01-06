Government and Politics

January 6, 2023

Rep. Bishop's Statement On Today's Agreement

WASHINGTON, D.C. - I came to Washington to change the status quo, and the brave stand of 20 members-elect procured an agreement that makes substantial progress on that score.

Our agreement completes a months-long effort to cause the Republican Conference to reform rules and procedures, commit to specific policy strategies, and improve the distribution of conservative voices across key committees.

These achievements will help to make the People's House truly work for the American people again. We will hold Mr. McCarthy accountable to his promises.