Government and Politics

January 12, 2023

This week, U.S. Representative Wiley Nickel (NC-13) joined 11 members of the Blue Dog Coalition in sending a letter to Speaker McCarthy expressing concern regarding possible defense budget cuts by the Republican Majority.

The letter, which was endorsed by the coalition, comes in response to reports regarding concessions made during the Speakers negotiations with far-right members of the Republican Party which could potentially result in a $75 billion dollar cut to national security in a future government funding package.

“A $75 billion dollar cut to the defense budget would imperil our national security at a time in which the United States confronts an unprecedented array of global challenges,” the group wrote in their letter.

“North Carolina’s 13th District is home to thousands of active and retired service members who deserve to know that defense funding doesn’t depend on political expediency or favors. In Congress, I’ll be a strong advocate for North Carolina’s national security interests and ensure that we have a strong national defense,” said Representative Wiley Nickel.

Full text of the letter can be found here.