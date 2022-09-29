Government and Politics

Rep. Ted Budd Introduces Bill To Stop U.S. Chip Money From Flowing To China

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced the No Chips For China Act.

The bill prevents companies that take taxpayer funding in the CHIPS and Science Act from building or transferring any semiconductor manufacturing operations to China for 10 years.

The current CHIPS and Science Act exempts legacy semiconductors from this ban, even though legacy chips are critical to many commercial electronics. Rep. Budd’s bill closes this loophole.

Rep. Budd said in a statement:

“The CHIPS Act’s China loophole was a fatal flaw that allowed taxpayer-backed semiconductor manufacturing to continue to move to Communist China. That is unacceptable, and my bill closes that loophole. In order to be globally competitive, our tax dollars must be focused on supporting American manufacturing and American workers.”