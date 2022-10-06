Government and Politics

Rep. Ted Budd Receives Friend Of The Farm Bureau Award

Raleigh, N.C. – Today, Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) accepted the Friend of the Farm Bureau Award for the 117th Congress from the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).

According to the AFBF, the award is presented, “to members of Congress who have supported Farm Bureau’s position on policy issues, as demonstrated by their voting records, and who were nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus and approved by the AFBF Board of Directors.”

Rep. Budd said in a statement:

“The Farm Bureau in North Carolina and at the national level does an outstanding job advocating for our agriculture industry, and I have always enjoyed working with them throughout my time in Congress. As someone who grew up in a farm family, receiving this award is a real thrill and honor. Fighting for our farmers will continue to be at the core of my work for as long as I hold public office.”