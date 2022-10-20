Government and Politics

October 20, 2022

Rep. Ted Budd Receives Public Service Award From The American Physical Therapy Association Nc

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) received the Ben F. Massey Public Service Award from the American Physical Therapy Association NC (APTA NC).

The award is given to a public figure who has demonstrated distinctive support for the PT profession.

APTA NC President Mary Kay Hannah said:

“Congressman Ted Budd has truly been a friend to physical therapists, demonstrated through his sponsorship of HR 688, the Equal Access to Care Act, which allowed for telehealth across state lines during the pandemic. This redounded to PTs across the state, including me. I and my sports resident were able to work with Elon athletes who had gone home to other states. Representative Budd’s co-sponsorship of no less than 18 bills supported by the APTA would end up helping patients, the citizens of District 13, and North Carolina as a whole. It mirrors the commitment of the storied history of the Ben F. Massey Public Service Award.”

Dr. Lance M. Mabry, Assistant Professor at High Point University said:

“Congressman Budd has been a steadfast champion for the PT profession for many years. His work to promote access to care for our patients has been unparalleled.”

Rep. Budd said in a statement:

“I’d like to thank the American Physical Therapy Association NC for this award. The talented men and women across our state who work in physical therapy do an amazing job caring for patients. I will continue to support them for as long as I hold public office.”