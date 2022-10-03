Government and Politics

October 3, 2022

Rep. Ted Budd Sponsors Bill To Rescind Funding For 87,000 New Irs Agents

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Ted Budd has sponsored H.R. 9092, the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act. The bill would rescind the new funding provided to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the “Inflation Reduction Act” for increased enforcement, including the hiring of 87,000 new agents. The bill was originally introduced by Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE).

Rep. Budd said in a statement:

“We should not be hiring 87,000 more IRS agents to treat working families like tax cheats. Instead of making life harder for middle class Americans struggling under the weight of the Biden Recession, those funds should be used to further fund our police and border patrol as they battle the rise in crime and drug trafficking caused by the Biden open border policy.”