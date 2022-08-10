Government and Politics

August 10, 2022

Rep. Ted Budd Submits Amendment To Fund Border Security Instead Of Irs Expansion

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Ted Budd proposed an amendment to the “Inflation Reduction Act” that would redirect over $69 billion of new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) funding into several aspects of border security.

Rep. Budd’s amendment:

-Provides $25 billion to build the border wall.

-Includes Rep. Budd’s Build the Wall Now Act to ensure the money will immediately go toward border wall construction.

-Provides $20.177 billion to hire 10,000 more border patrol agents.

-Provides $20.07 billion to hire 10,000 more ICE Enforcement and Removal agents.

-Provides $3.87 billion to hire 366 immigration judges (to a total of 1,000) and hire 60 staff attorneys for the Board of Immigration Appeals.

-Retains $15 million for the IRS to create a free e-file system.

Read the full text of the amendment Here

Rep. Budd said in a statement:

“Instead of hiring 87,000 more IRS agents to treat working families like tax cheats, that funding should be directed to the crisis on the southern border. In FY 2022, there have been over 500,000 ‘got-aways’ at the border, and 8,400 pounds of fentanyl has been seized. We should be devoting more resources to the Biden Border Crisis, instead of making life harder for working families who are struggling under the weight of the Biden Recession.”