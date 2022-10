Government and Politics

October 1, 2022

Rep. Ted Budd Urges Dod To Raise Troop Pay To Cover Inflation

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urging him to commit to using new legal authority to increase Inflation Bonus Payments to match the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) level.

Click here to read Full text of the letter.