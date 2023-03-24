Government and Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) and Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-CA), co-chairs of the Congressional NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus, introduced the Next Generation 9-1-1 Act to accelerate federal efforts to modernize the nation's aging 9-1-1 systems.

“Modernizing our 9-1-1 infrastructure will make you safer and help first responders on the front lines,” said Rep. Hudson. “Next Generation 9-1-1 will begin saving lives in our communities the moment it is deployed, which is why I am proud to lead this bipartisan legislation.”

The Next Generation 9-1-1 Act, which passed the House last Congress, would authorize $15 billion in federal funding to help state and local governments deploy Next Generation 9-1-1 systems across the country. The upgrades are urgently needed to help move the country's legacy 9-1-1 call centers into the digital age, enabling them to handle text messages, pictures, videos, and other information sent by smartphones, tablets, and other devices in an emergency. This legislation was developed in collaboration with the public safety community.

“Communications have changed dramatically since the first 9-1-1 call was placed over fifty years ago, but emergency call centers have not kept pace with these innovations,” said Rep. Eshoo. “Over 85 percent of Americans now own a smartphone, and our 9-1-1 call centers aren’t equipped with the most up-to-date technology to respond to text messages or images from smartphones. Our bill provides much needed funding for states and local communities to bring their 9-1-1 infrastructure into the 21st Century, helping first responders and public safety officials save lives.”

Last month, Rep. Hudson visited an emergency services department in Randolph County and spoke with telecommunicators about the importance of this legislation. Read more here.

“Next Generation 9-1-1 systems are critical to the safety and security of our citizens, our communities, and our nation,” said George Kelemen, Executive Director, Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies. “We appreciate the leadership of Congressman Hudson and Congresswoman Eshoo in working to make nationwide implementation of NG 9-1-1 a national priority.”

“Representatives Hudson and Eshoo have been stalwart advocates for Next Generation 9-1-1, in their roles as co-chairs of the NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus and members of the Energy and Commerce committee,” said Mel Maier, the Public Safety Next Generation 9-1-1 Coalition Spokesman. “On behalf of the Public Safety Next Generation 9-1-1 Coalition, composed of the nation’s leading law enforcement, fire, EMS, and public safety communications associations, we thank them for their introduction of the Next Generation 9-1-1 Act of 2023. We sincerely appreciate their continued leadership to ensure that NG9-1-1 is fully funded as soon as possible.”

“With more and more Americans using smartphones as their primary phones, it’s time for our 9-1-1 call centers to adapt and be able to respond to incoming text messages, images, or videos,” said Rosa Ramos, President, California Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association. “We thank Reps. Eshoo and Hudson for introducing the Next Generation 9-1-1 Act of 2023 to ensure states and local communities have the funding to help first responders and bring their emergency communications infrastructure into the 21st century.”

The full bill text is available here.