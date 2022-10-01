Government and Politics

October 1, 2022

WASHINGTON, DC (September 30, 2022) —Today, Congressman David Price (D-NC), Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-ME), and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s Executive Order reinstating the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH). This Executive Order reverses the actions of President Trump in 2017, who refused to renew PCAH, dissolving the Committee after 35 years. Prior to the abrupt dissolution, all committee members had resigned following President Trump’s public support of white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“The arts and humanities build the patchwork of our country’s narrative, providing a context for current policy debates, educating younger generations, and helping us understand our place in the world,” said Congressman David Price, Chair of the House Congressional Humanities Caucus. “I am thrilled that the Biden Administration recognizes the value of nurturing these notable disciplines that shape our cultural and intellectual lives. I look forward to seeing PCAH continue its mission in educating future generations, cultivating creativity, and enriching our society.”

“The arts and humanities power our economy, support a well-rounded education, and revitalize communities small and large across the United States. I’m grateful that President Biden acted on our call to reinstate the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, which was established by President Reagan in 1982 and supported by executives of political parties until 2017. This vital committee will convene leaders who are thinking big about the future of creativity and culture and reassert the importance of the arts and humanities at the highest levels of government,” said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Co-Chair of the bipartisan Congressional Arts Caucus and Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment, which oversees funding for the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities.

“The arts and humanities inspire creativity and critical thinking, bring people and communities together, and unlock new opportunities,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Chair of the Education and Labor Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services and Co-Chair of the STEAM Caucus. “I am grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for reinstating the President’s Committee on Arts and the Humanities to elevate the importance of these fields and to recognize the essential contributions of artists, musicians, authors, educators, and more.”

Established in 1982, the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities (PCAH) is an advisory committee to the White House and the three main cultural agencies: the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. PCAH addresses policy questions, initiates public and private partnerships, and recognizes excellence in the arts and humanities field.