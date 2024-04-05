Government and Politics

April 5, 2024

The Republican National Committee (RNC) launched BidenBloodbath.com, a website dedicated to highlighting the horrors of Biden Migrant Crime.



“Biden is allowing vicious criminals, illegal drugs, gangs and terrorists into the United States. He alone has the power to reverse course and secure our border to protect our communities, yet he refuses to take action. Biden is prioritizing illegal immigrants over Americans. That’s why in November, we will vote to send President Donald J. Trump back to the White House to put an end to Biden's border bloodbath.” - Trump Campaign Spokesperson Danielle Alvarez



BidenBloodbath.com provides the latest data on Biden’s border crisis, as well as providing real-time messaging on the crisis to activists who sign up for email updates via the website. Additionally, there are state-specific BidenBloodbath.com websites with up-to-date facts and figures for battleground states including: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.



Visit BidenBloodbath.com for more information.