Clubs and Organizations

April 23, 2014

The Elders at the Table (EAT) Coalition is committed to fighting hunger and improving nutrition among seniors in Central Indiana.



EAT is a coalition of nonprofit organizations dedicated to ensuring that every Central Indiana senior has access to nutritious meals on a daily basis. The need has never been greater, but by working together as a team, they are fighting senior hunger.



Nick Fennig

EAT Coalition