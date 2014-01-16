Rooftops Newsletter: Empowering Communities and Fighting Senior Hunger

  1. Select a City
January 16, 2014

Nearly one in four seniors in Arkansas face the threat of hunger. That is the highest number of any state in the U.S. Britney Sink with the Arkansas Foodbank shares how she became involved in fighting senior hunger in her state.

"It was heartbreaking to hear their stories, these women who had labored their entire lives nourishing a husband and family, only to end up in line at a food pantry."

Britney Sink, Senior Services and
SNAP Outreach Coordinator
Arkansas Foodbank

