Clubs and Organizations

January 26, 2014

With nearly one in seven seniors in Colorado facing the threat of hunger, services from Hunger Free Colorado provide needed food and nutrition resources to local residents.

“It makes all the difference in the world if I can make it month-to-month without loans and with food I can eat,” said Linda. “I still have to be smart about purchasing food, but I can make it now.”

Michelle Ray

Director of Communications

Hunger Free Colorado

