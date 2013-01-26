Rooftops Newsletter: Food Fairness, Facing Urban Hunger

Clubs and Organizations

January 26, 2013

Innovative Programs That Support Senior Health and Well-Being

Oran Hesterman

President & CEO

Fair Food Network

WIth grocery stores fleeing the inner city, and reliable transportation anything but guaranteed, how can urban seniors find affordable, unprocessed food? By Doubling Up...

'Til No One Is Hungry

Nancy Roman

President & CEO

Capital Area Food Bank



In Haiti, in Darfur, in South Sudan a cruel specter hinders learning, stunts immune systems, and makes successful work all but impossible. And now it is haunting Washington too...

