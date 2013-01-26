  1. Select a City
  2. Alexandria, VA
  3. News
  4. Rooftops Newsletter: Food Fairness, Facing Urban Hunger

Rooftops Newsletter: Food Fairness, Facing Urban Hunger

Share

Clubs and Organizations

January 26, 2013

Innovative Programs That Support Senior Health and Well-Being

Oran Hesterman
President & CEO
Fair Food Network

WIth grocery stores fleeing the inner city, and reliable transportation anything but guaranteed, how can urban seniors find affordable, unprocessed food? By Doubling Up...
read more

'Til No One Is Hungry

Nancy Roman
President & CEO
Capital Area Food Bank


In Haiti, in Darfur, in South Sudan a cruel specter hinders learning, stunts immune systems, and makes successful work all but impossible. And now it is haunting Washington too...
read more

In and Around Alexandria, VA
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    Parks