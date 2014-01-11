  1. Select a City
  2. Alexandria, VA
  3. News
  4. Rooftops Newsletter: Grandparents, Chocolate and Nutrition?

Rooftops Newsletter: Grandparents, Chocolate and Nutrition?

Share

Health and Fitness

January 11, 2014

I often say that the food groups on "my plate" are chocolate, sugar, fat, salt and caffeine. The way that I get a variety of colors in my diet is by eating M&M's. And I'm proud to say that my daughter and granddaughter have inherited my sweet tooth. How ironic is it that I was once the director of the largest nutrition program in my county? And how did I ever get involved in one of the best nutrition education programs ever designed?

Tom Marullo
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
National Foundation to End Senior Hunger


read more

In and Around Alexandria, VA
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    Parks