Rooftops Newsletter: Grandparents, Chocolate and Nutrition?

Health and Fitness

January 11, 2014

I often say that the food groups on "my plate" are chocolate, sugar, fat, salt and caffeine. The way that I get a variety of colors in my diet is by eating M&M's. And I'm proud to say that my daughter and granddaughter have inherited my sweet tooth. How ironic is it that I was once the director of the largest nutrition program in my county? And how did I ever get involved in one of the best nutrition education programs ever designed?

Tom Marullo

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

National Foundation to End Senior Hunger



