Clubs and Organizations

June 30, 2016

What A Waste Gardens Provide Fresh Produce for Local Seniors

Through the What A Waste™ project, made possible by the Walmart Foundation, NFESH has worked with Senior Nutrition Programs around the country to create senior-friendly gardens. These gardens provide fresh vegetables and herbs that can be used to create nutritious and flavorful meals for the seniors who receive services from the programs.

