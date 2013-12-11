Rooftops Newsletter: Hunger Action Teams, Borden Grants

Clubs and Organizations

December 11, 2013



Teaming Up To End Hunger

Mark Cherrington

Director of Communications

Foodshare



Hunger may feel the same to everyone, but it creeps into very different lives from very different directions. Cutting off the tangled roots of hunger requires very different approaches and personalities, collaborating in Hunger Action Teams ...

read more

NFESH To Award Grants For Kosher Food Programs in February

In February 2014, NFESH will awardJack and Eleanor Borden Fund grants to organizations that help Jewish elders avoid the fateful choice between remaining kosher and remaining fed. Awarded to community-based nonprofit organizations...

read more