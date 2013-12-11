Rooftops Newsletter: Hunger Action Teams, Borden Grants

Clubs and Organizations
December 11, 2013
Mark Cherrington
Director of Communications
Foodshare
Hunger may feel the same to everyone, but it creeps into very different lives from very different directions. Cutting off the tangled roots of hunger requires very different approaches and personalities, collaborating in Hunger Action Teams ...
In February 2014, NFESH will awardJack and Eleanor Borden Fund grants to organizations that help Jewish elders avoid the fateful choice between remaining kosher and remaining fed. Awarded to community-based nonprofit organizations...
