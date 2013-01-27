  1. Select a City
  4. Rooftops Newsletter: Hunger Fellows, DC Senior Hunger

Rooftops Newsletter: Hunger Fellows, DC Senior Hunger

January 27, 2013

Seniors And Food In Washington, DC

John M. Thompson, PhD, FAAMA
Executive Director
Washington, DC Office On Aging

More than 70,000 DC seniors over 65 get by on $30K or less a year. They risk hunger, with illness, hospitalization and nursing care averaging $110K a year. Which makes universal senior meals, food subsidies and urban gardening very logical investments...
Guilford College From "Seed To Table To Mouth"

Helen MandaliniÄ‡ '14
Hunger Fellow
Guilford College

At Guilford College, hunger is not just an academic issue. Hunger Fellows hit the road to address food justice, food insecurity, sustainability, organic agriculture and markets. Their Community Kitchens turn surplus food into meals for all...
