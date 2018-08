Clubs and Organizations

January 1, 2015

Nearly 40% of the food produced in the U.S. ends up in landfills. At the same time, nearly one in six seniors goes without the food they need to lead a healthy life.

We can solve this, and we can do it while saving money for Senior Nutrition Programs.

With What A Waste, Senior Nutrition Programs are working to end hunger and improve the environment. Read the story.