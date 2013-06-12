Rooftops Newsletter: June 12, 2013

Clubs and Organizations

January 14, 2013



Even In Boom Economy, Hunger Refuses To Go Bust

Paige Phelps

Director of Public Policy and Communications

West Texas Food Bank

The woman living in a storage unit has a job and is paid what would be considered a decent wage in most places, but not here where rent for a 700-square-foot apartment is $1200 - if you can even find one that cheap...

read more



Seniors Fostered by Australian Farmers' Markets

Jane Adams

Spokesperson

Australian Farmers' Markets Association (AFMA)

Primary producers, hobby farmers and even backyard gardeners are drawn to the powerful benefits of controlling their role in the food chain. Customers relish the connection to the source of their food, and the fact that provenance...

read more