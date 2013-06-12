  1. Select a City
  2. Alexandria, VA
  3. News
  4. Rooftops Newsletter: June 12, 2013

Rooftops Newsletter: June 12, 2013

Share

Clubs and Organizations

January 14, 2013


Even In Boom Economy, Hunger Refuses To Go Bust

Paige Phelps
Director of Public Policy and Communications
West Texas Food Bank

The woman living in a storage unit has a job and is paid what would be considered a decent wage in most places, but not here where rent for a 700-square-foot apartment is $1200 - if you can even find one that cheap...
read more


Seniors Fostered by Australian Farmers' Markets

Jane Adams
Spokesperson
Australian Farmers' Markets Association (AFMA)

Primary producers, hobby farmers and even backyard gardeners are drawn to the powerful benefits of controlling their role in the food chain. Customers relish the connection to the source of their food, and the fact that provenance...

read more

In and Around Alexandria, VA
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    Parks