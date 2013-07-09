Rooftops Newsletter: Kids Against Hunger, Appalachian Sustainability

Clubs and Organizations
July 9, 2013
Senior hunger has grown more than 88% in a decade. But who exactly is most at risk? Which states are coping best, and worst? You won't know until you read the latest report, and Report Card, from NFESH...
Joshua Williams
Founder
Joshua's Heart Foundation
You might think foundations are for grownups, but strange magic can happen when you give a generous kid a twenty-dollar bill. If they have already found their calling, you may soon see them feeding 150 families a week...
Charlie Jackson
Executive Director
Appalachian Sustainable Architecture Project
Where would you expect to see the vanguard of local food ideology? Berkeley? Cambridge? Madison? Austin? Then you may not have heard about the regime change in the former kingdom of Burley Tobacco...
