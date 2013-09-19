Rooftops Newsletter: Lady Farmers, Seniors Eat Local

Clubs and Organizations

September 19, 2013



Women Caring For The Land: Conservation And Creativity From The Overlooked Landowner

Leigh Adcock

Executive Director

Women, Food and Agriculture Network



If you think corporate patriarchy has locked down the American breadbasket, think again. Lady farmers own or co-own almost half the farmland in the Midwest, and they don't want anyone messing with its ecology...

Trendy Farm-To-Table Meals To Help Elder Hunger

Pati Fernandez

Director of Development

Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, Inc.



To fixed-income seniors from Cambodia or Dominica, fresh local food is often just a pleasant memory from the "old country". How can we get them their fair share of sustainability American-style?..

