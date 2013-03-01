  1. Select a City
  4. Rooftops Newsletter: Meet the New Rooftops

March 1, 2013

Meet the New NFESH Website

All of us at NFESH are proud to announce that we recently launched our new website.  What does this mean for you?  It means that all of the articles that have and will appear inRooftops and more will be posted on nfesh.org.  Just check out the Rooftops section and see all the articles by our Featured Columnists and read the latest trends in hunger, aging, health, nutrition and beyond. 
FEATURED COLUMNISTS




Sharing Solutions

Amy Stansbury, Editor and Founder
The Green Source News

We drive the same way to work each day and see nothing but blue skies and trees, when just down the road the ocean is filling with trash and our neighbors are standing in bread lines...
Oasis of Hope in the Desert

Dana Serrata, Executive Director
Helping Hands of Vegas Valley

A desert climate, golf, tennis, social activities these are all things that attract retirees to the Las Vegas Valley, for their retirement and the active retirement lifestyle offered...

