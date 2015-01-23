Rooftops Newsletter: New Research Shows Continued Growth in Senior Hunger

Clubs and Organizations

January 23, 2015

9.6 million seniors faced the threat of hunger in 2013 in the U.S.

The National Foundation to End Senior Hunger (NFESH) has released a new study entitled The State of Senior Hunger in America 2013: An Annual Report, which revealed that 15.5 percent of seniors or 9.6 million individuals in the United States faced the threat of hunger in 2013, the most recent year for which the data were available.

In examining the extent of the threat of hunger among seniors in 2013, the report also provides the rates of senior hunger in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Below are the top ten worst states for senior hunger.

