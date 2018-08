Clubs and Organizations

January 14, 2014

Though the battle against hunger may seem impossible at times, there has been progress, and there are many reasons to be optimistic. Bread for the World believes we can end hunger in our lifetime.

The 2014 Hunger Report from Bread for the World lays out a plan to end hunger in the United States by 2030.

(pictured: Fito Moreno, Media Specialist, Bread for the World)

