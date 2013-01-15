Rooftops Newsletter: Senior Farmers' Markets, Hidden Hunger

Clubs and Organizations

January 15, 2013



Hidden Hunger And Food Insecurity

Billie Johnson (left)

President/CEO

Dr. Rebecca Liebes (right)

Director of Nutrition and Wellness

Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio, Inc.



Silence is not always golden. 66% of eligible seniors ignore the SNAP program, even though food insecurity can wreak havoc with their health and independence. Can more interactive senior meal programs bridge the gap?..

The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program: Supporting The Health Of Our Communities And Farmers

Jen O'Brien

Executive Director

Farmers' Market Coalition



Farmers' markets are the freshest - and often the only - local food source for urban seniors, who redeem 85% of their SFMNP coupons. That's $17 million more business for farmers, plus a hidden mental health bonus...

