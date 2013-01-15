Rooftops Newsletter: Senior Farmers' Markets, Hidden Hunger

Clubs and Organizations
January 15, 2013
Billie Johnson (left)
President/CEO
Dr. Rebecca Liebes (right)
Director of Nutrition and Wellness
Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio, Inc.
Silence is not always golden. 66% of eligible seniors ignore the SNAP program, even though food insecurity can wreak havoc with their health and independence. Can more interactive senior meal programs bridge the gap?..
Jen O'Brien
Executive Director
Farmers' Market Coalition
Farmers' markets are the freshest - and often the only - local food source for urban seniors, who redeem 85% of their SFMNP coupons. That's $17 million more business for farmers, plus a hidden mental health bonus...
