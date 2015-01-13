Rooftops Newsletter: Solving Hunger

Clubs and Organizations

January 13, 2015

NFESH CEO to Discuss Senior Hunger and Solutions in Palm Beach County

Enid Borden, the President and CEO of the National Foundation to End Senior Hunger will keynote the Hunger Relief and Food Security System Update Meeting hosted by the Palm Beach County Food Bank on Monday.

During the keynote, Borden will address the growing problem of senior hunger in the United States and will encourage Palm Beach County to take the necessary steps to reach the goals listed in their Hunger Relief Plan.

