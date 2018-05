Clubs and Organizations

December 3, 2015

Seniors Turn Leftover Food Into Savings

When Eugene Hartl found out that his senior lunch site would be part of a project to reduce food waste, the 76-year-old might have fussed over having to separate his leftovers into various containers.

Instead, he was all in. "This is a fantastic idea," said Hartl, who lives in Kissimmee. "I want to have a clean planet for my new grandson."

Read more.