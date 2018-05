Clubs and Organizations

January 25, 2015

NFESH Founder, President and CEO Enid Borden is one of the signatories on a letter that urged U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy to adopt a national food waste reduction goal.

On September 16, USDA and EPA announced a national food waste goal, calling for a 50% reduction by 2030.

Read the USDA announcement.