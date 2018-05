Clubs and Organizations

April 24, 2016

NFESH Creates Senior Garden in Arkansas

NFESH began a senior garden with the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center (Senior Center). The garden is one phase of NFESH’s What A Waste™ project being implemented at the Senior Center. NFESH instructed the staff and seniors on how to grow fresh herbs and vegetables using square foot gardening.

