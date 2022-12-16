Government and Politics

December 16, 2022

Rouzer Announces NC-07 Military Academy Nominations

WASHINGTON, DC - Our United States Service Academies provide the highest standard of undergraduate education and the training of commissioned officers for the United States Armed Forces. Each year, Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) has the privilege of nominating students from all across North Carolina's 7th Congressional District for consideration to attend our Nation's service academies.

Today, Congressman Rouzer announced he has nominated 23 students from NC-07 for appointments to United States Service Academies.

“Each year, I look forward to nominating some of the best and brightest young men and women from across Southeastern North Carolina for consideration to attend a United States Service Academy,” said Congressman Rouzer. “I congratulate this year's outstanding group of students on their nominations and wish them the best of luck as they move forward with the application process.”



Peyton Amspacher-Philemon, from New Hanover High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Lucy Bonney, from John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Samuel Bradshaw, from New Hanover High School, received a nomination to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Calvin Brinker, from Wilmington Early College, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Max Buckingham, from Emsley A. Laney High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Jack Burton, from Coastal Christian High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Samantha Carpenter, from Emsley A. Laney High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Zulema Castillo, from West Brunswick High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Stephen Conroy, from Eugene Ashley High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Justin Endre, from Brunswick Early College, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Logan Fitzhugh, from South Brunswick High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Davidson Good, from the North Carolina School of Science and Math, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Truman Helm, from West Brunswick High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Owen Hoag, from Topsail High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Ava Kesterson, from West Brunswick High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Sarah Martin, from John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Cameron Phillips, from North Brunswick High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Joseph Politi, from Cape Fear Academy, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

AJ Powers, from Clayton High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Baily Price, from Clayton High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

TL Riddick, from Clayton High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Zachary Shafer, from Coastal Christian High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Eric Wagner, from Georgia Military College, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

A nomination does not guarantee acceptance to an academy; that rests with each academy’s admissions office. For more information on military academy nominations, please visit Congressman Rouzer’s website.