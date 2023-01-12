Government and Politics

January 12, 2023

Rouzer Delivers on Bold Agenda During First Week of 118th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) released a statement regarding legislation passed by House Republicans during the first week of the 118th Congress. House Republicans are focused on the issues facing the American people, and the first bills of the 118th Congress reflect those concerns.

“House Republicans promised to pass legislation to change how Washington works and to improve the lives of all Americans," said Rouzer. "With the start of the 118th Congress this week, we followed through on several key promises. I proudly helped pass conservative solutions, including implementation of a more transparent legislative process designed to get federal spending under control. We put an end to proxy voting which effectively requires members of Congress to show up and do their job. We voted to protect life and those who stand for it as well as approved a bill to prevent Communist China from buying from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. I look forward to continuing to work on commonsense solutions to strengthen America and improve the lives of all.”

Legislation supported by Congressman Rouzer:

H. Res. 5 – Adopting the Rules of the House of Representatives for the One Hundred Eighteenth Congress – PASSED 220 - 213

H.R. 23 – Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act – PASSED 221 - 210

H. Res. 11 – Establishing the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party – PASSED 365 - 65

H. Res. 12 – Establishing a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government – PASSED 221 - 211

H.R. 26 – Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act – PASSED 220 - 210

H. Con. Res. 3 – Condemning the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches – PASSED 222 - 209

H.R. 22 – Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act – PASSED 331 - 97