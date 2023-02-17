Rouzer Introduces Lumbee Fairness Act

Government and Politics

February 17, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC-07) led members of the North Carolina delegation in introducing legislation to provide full recognition and associated federal protections to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC).

"For generations, the Lumbee have fought for full federal recognition and tribal sovereignty that is long overdue," said Rep. Rouzer. "I’m proud to champion the Lumbee Fairness Act in the 118th Congress and will continue working to help the Tribe receive the federal protections they are due, including access to the same resources as every other federally recognized tribe."

"We are grateful to Congressman Rouzer, Senator Tillis and the co-sponsors of the Lumbee Fairness Act," said Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery. "It has been almost 70 years since the 1956 Act was passed. It is clearly time for Congress to provide the Lumbee People with the benefits that are inherent to federally recognized tribes."

Rouzer is joined by Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC-09), Congressman Greg Murphy (R-NC-03), Congressman Dan Bishop (R-NC-08), Congresswoman Deborah Ross (D-NC-02), Congresswoman Kathy Manning (D-NC-06), and Congressman Don Davis (D-NC-01).

“More than six decades ago, Congress made a promise to recognize the Lumbee Tribe, but then failed to keep it. I’m committed to making sure the Lumbee’s finally get the full recognition they deserve,” said Senator Tillis. “There is broad bipartisan consensus for full federal recognition, earning the unequivocal support of both President Biden and former President Trump, and passing on a bipartisan basis in the House in the last two Congresses. I’m proud to introduce this legislation to uphold the promise to the Lumbee Tribe, and I will continue to work across the aisle to get this legislation across the finish line.”

“Despite broad bipartisan support, Congress has failed to bring this legislation across the finish line,” said Rep. Hudson. “I will continue to be an advocate with my colleagues until the Lumbee tribe receives the federal recognition it rightfully deserves.”

“Though Congress first recognized the Lumbee Tribe in 1956, they were deemed ineligible to receive the rights and benefits provided to federally recognized tribes,"said Rep. Bishop. "It’s far past time to remedy this injustice and secure full federal recognition for the Lumbee - and the Lumbee Fairness Act will do just that. The Lumbee are some of the most patriotic, hardworking people out there, and have had a continuous and positive presence in North Carolina for three centuries. I’m proud to be a co-sponsor of this legislation, and will continue to fight for the Lumbee Tribe to get the federal recognition they deserve."

“It is long past time that the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina receives full federal recognition,” said Rep. Ross. “I am proud to join my North Carolina colleagues from both sides of the aisle in reintroducing this important legislation to give the Lumbee Tribe the recognition they deserve.”

Background:

The Lumbee Tribe consists of 55,000 members, making it the largest American-Indian tribe east of the Mississippi River and the ninth largest tribe in the nation. Members of the Lumbee Tribe reside primarily in Robeson, Hoke, Cumberland, and Scotland Counties.

In 1885, the State of North Carolina formally recognized the Lumbee Tribe. In 1956, Congress recognized the Lumbee as an Indian Tribe when they enacted the Lumbee Act, but the bill unfairly denied the Lumbee any federal services and benefits associated with such recognition. Since then, the Lumbee have continued to fight for full and complete federal recognition. The bill has been introduced in Congress more than 30 times with broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate.