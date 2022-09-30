Government and Politics

September 30, 2022

Rouzer Joins NC Delegation in Urging Approval of Hurricane Ian Emergency Declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) joined North Carolina’s entire Congressional delegation in sending a letter to President Biden requesting the Administration swiftly approve North Carolina Governor Cooper’s request for an Emergency Declaration in response to Hurricane Ian.

“We respectfully request your immediate consideration and approval of this Emergency Declaration as the state prepares for the anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian,” the letter states.

“The National Weather Service projects that this storm will have significant impacts to the State of North Carolina as a hurricane, as cited in the National Weather Service statement/forecast issued on September 30, 2022,” the letter continues. “An Emergency Declaration will provide the needed assistance to state and local communities to allow them to properly prepare for the effects of Hurricane Ian.”

