Government and Politics

March 9, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA-20) announced Congressman David Rouzer's (NC-07) legislation, the Water Quality Certification and Energy Projects Improvement Act, will be included in H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act.

Historically, H.R. 1 through H.R. 10 have signaled a Speaker’s legislative priorities to improve the lives of the American people, making the Lower Energy Costs Act all the more significant.

“I’m proud my bill will be included as part of H.R. 1 to help restore American energy independence and lower prices at the pump,” said Rouzer. “The water quality certification process has been — and continues to be — weaponized by certain states to stifle important energy projects they oppose, particularly pipelines, for political reasons completely unrelated to water quality and outside the scope and intent of the Clean Water Act. Providing clarity to the water quality certification process is sorely needed to put an end to this abuse of the law blocking important energy projects. At a time when American families are facing skyrocketing energy costs, we shouldn’t inhibit domestic energy production and its transport. This only makes America further dependent on foreign adversaries for our energy sources."

Background:

H.R. 1 was produced by the Committees on Energy and Commerce, Natural Resources, and Transportation and Infrastructure. Policies included in the energy package can be broken down into several broad categories:

Increasing American Energy Production

Increasing the Production and Processing of Critical Minerals

Streamlining Energy Infrastructure and Exports

Broad Permitting Reform

Government Accountability

The Water Quality Certification and Energy Projects Improvement Act promotes the development of the Nation’s energy infrastructure by streamlining the permitting process under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act and clarifying Section 401’s focus on water quality. Specifically, the bill:

Improves the water quality certification process under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act (CWA)

Clarifies the scope of Section 401 permitting, keeping its focus limited to ensuring water quality, as the CWA intended

Prevents the weaponization of Section 401 reviews by activist bureaucrats and allows for the development of vital energy infrastructure

Encourages energy independence at a time when families continue to face skyrocketing energy costs

Specifically, the Water Quality Certification and Energy Projects Improvement Act of 2023 requires states and tribes to:

Publish clear requirements for their water quality certifications,

Make final decisions on whether to grant or deny a request in writing based only on water quality reasons, and

Inform project applicants within 90 days whether the states have all of the materials needed to process a certification request.