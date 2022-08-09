Government and Politics

August 9, 2022

Rouzer Statement on FBI Raid on President Trump's Home

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) released the following statement on yesterday's FBI raid on President Trump's home:

"The FBI and the Department of Justice have a lot of explaining to do and they better do it fast. The American people deserve a full explanation. Given the FBI’s current track record of political smears and retribution — particularly when it comes to President Trump — one is easily led to assume this is more of the same. Based on the information publicly available, this raid was unnecessary, unprecedented, and dangerous for the future of the country.

"Should Republicans win the U.S. House majority in November, this will be investigated as well as the rest of their malfeasance."