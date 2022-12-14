Rural Transformation Grants Awarded to Boost Local Economies

Government and Politics

December 14, 2022

$19.7 million from federal American Rescue Plan awarded for rural economic development

Governor Roy Cooper announced today that 42 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina. A total of $19.76 million will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the Fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Biden last year. The North Carolina Department of Commerce and its Rural Economic Development Division administers the fund.

“More support for North Carolina’s rural communities is on the way with these transformative grants, made possible by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “These funds, backed up by the expertise of our rural development team at the Department of Commerce, will bring more economic opportunity to people across the state.”

The Rural Transformation Grant Fund, the centerpiece of a broader Rural Engagement and Investment Program from Commerce, addresses a wide variety of needs, from revitalizing downtown districts, building the capacity of local government staffs, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering small business recovery, and generally supporting economic growth initiatives.

The Rural Transformation Grant Fund awarded grants in four categories today:

The Downtown Revitalization category supports downtown development initiatives that help grow and leverage a community’s commercial core into an asset for economic growth and prosperity.

The Resilient Neighborhoods category offers grants focused on community development and quality of life improvements, such as eliminating food deserts, creating healthy living initiatives, and increasing access to affordable housing options, among other initiatives.

The Community Enhancements for Economic Growth category provides grants to local governments to smooth the way for economic development opportunities, such as the acquisition of land and buildings, the preparation of business sites, and the removal of structural and physical barriers that may be limiting development.

The Rural Community Capacity Building (RC2) category provides educational and professional development opportunities for local government staffs, with the additional ability for local governments to then ‘apply what they’ve learned’ by developing funding proposals for projects in their local areas.

“Extensive preparation and planning are the key ingredients for economic development success,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “I’m pleased to see this second round of grants go out to help our rural communities reach the next level of growth.”

Local governments awarded project grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund include:

Downtown Revitalization Category

Bertie County $200,000

City of Conover $640,000

City of Elizabeth City $641,000

City of Laurinburg $650,000

City of Lenoir $580,000

City of Rocky Mount $800,000

City of Shelby $750,000

Town of Bryson City $600,000

Town of Carthage $350,000

Town of China Grove $680,000

Town of Elkin $800,000

Town of Hertford $725,000

Town of Marshville $200,000

Town of Maysville $850,000

Town of Murphy $665,000

Town of Nashville $675,000

Town of Plymouth $725,000

Town of Richlands $330,000

Town of Roseboro $825,000

Town of Spindale $395,000

Town of Spring Hope $800,000

Resilient Neighborhoods Category

Town of East Spencer $580,000

Town of Rosman $450,000

Town of Saratoga $300,000

Town of Seven Springs $400,000

Town of Vass $650,000

Community Enhancements Category

Cherokee County $550,000

City of Marion $450,000

Clay County $850,000

Franklin County $450,000

Hertford County $725,000

Town of Bladenboro $325,000

Town of Louisburg $450,000

Town of St. Pauls $150,000

And for the Rural Community Capacity (RC2) category, the following jurisdictions have been awarded $49,999 each:

City of Archdale

Hertford County

Town of Garysburg

Town of Jonesville

Town of Liberty

Town of Mars Hill

Town of Maysville

Town of Pilot Mountain

Town of Rosman

Town of Spruce Pine

Town of Wilson's Mills

“Following the best practices that we know work well, these economic development grants will bring new vitality to many rural communities,” said Kenny Flowers, the Commerce Department’s Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development. “I look forward to working with these communities as we work to transform the economy in rural North Carolina.”

Descriptions of the projects being awarded today are available at the Commerce website.

A third window for grant applications is expected to open in the spring of 2023. More information about the Rural Transformation Grant Fund is available at nccommerce.com/transform.