  1. Select a City
  2. Asheville, NC
  3. News
  4. Senator Budd Receives Term Limits Award
Edit

Senator Budd Receives Term Limits Award

Share

Government and Politics

February 2, 2023

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has received an award from U.S. Term Limits, the leading organization advocating for term limits at all levels of government.

Senator Budd has been a co-sponsor of several pieces of term limits legislation throughout his service in the House and the Senate.

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“America’s founders always envisioned a citizen legislature, where individuals temporarily serve in public office and then go back home to live under the laws they pass. Imposing term limits would break the cycle of career politicians and infuse Congress with new people with diverse, real-world experiences. Term limits will force politicians to think less about the next election and more about our next generation.”

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Asheville, NC
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    EV Charging Stations    Parks