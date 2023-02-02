Senator Budd Receives Term Limits Award

Government and Politics

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has received an award from U.S. Term Limits, the leading organization advocating for term limits at all levels of government.

Senator Budd has been a co-sponsor of several pieces of term limits legislation throughout his service in the House and the Senate.

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“America’s founders always envisioned a citizen legislature, where individuals temporarily serve in public office and then go back home to live under the laws they pass. Imposing term limits would break the cycle of career politicians and infuse Congress with new people with diverse, real-world experiences. Term limits will force politicians to think less about the next election and more about our next generation.”