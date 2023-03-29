Senator Budd Statement on Repeal of Iraq AUMFs

Government and Politics

March 29, 2023

Washington, D.C. — Today, Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) released a statement after voting to repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force (AUMF) against Iraq.

Senator Budd said in a statement:

“Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to the brave men and women of the armed forces who served in Iraq. Repeal of these AUMFs sends a clear signal from Congress that America’s wars in the Middle East are over and we should now focus on the threat posed by China.”

Background:

The 1991 Gulf War AUMF authorized the President to implement a series of United Nations Security Council Resolutions calling for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Iraqi forces from Kuwait. The 2002 AUMF authorized the President to use force to: “(1) defend U.S. national security against the continuing threat posed by Iraq; and (2) enforce all relevant Security Council resolutions regarding Iraq,” which includes all resolutions cited in the 1991 AUMF. A coalition led by U.S. forces expelled Iraq from Kuwait in 1991. After U.S. forces again deployed to Iraq in 2003, the Saddam Hussein regime was destroyed, a democratic government was elected, and the U.S. formally withdrew in 2011.