Government and Politics

December 14, 2022

Senator Burr Delivers Farewell Address to Senate

Today, Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) delivered his farewell speech on the Senate floor, following nearly three decades in Congress.

“This is an opportunity to thank my family, friends and colleagues, and the voters of North Carolina who have supported me for twenty-eight years through eight elections, for the opportunity to serve and the ability to make a difference for my state and our country,” said Senator Burr.

Remarks as prepared for delivery can be found here.

Watch the full address here.